McCook man wins hood decorating contest

Kyle Van Pelt, of McCook, is the winner of the annual hood decorating contest put on by the Auto Body Technology program at North Platte Community College.

Auto Body students repair and repaint a damaged vehicle hood every year as part of a class project intended to teach them basic collision repair skills. Students in other applied technology programs at the college judge the hoods and vote on a winner.

This year, the prizes were sponsored by Keystone Automotive Industries, a subsidiary of the LKQ Corporation. They included a spray gun kit, a cordless color match light and a sanding block package.

“This was the closest competition I’ve seen in years,” said Mark Harwood, auto body instructor. “All the winning entries were within one point of each other. The students did an excellent job.”