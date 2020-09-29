class="post-template-default single single-post postid-488115 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
McCook woman pleads not guilty in husband’s shooting death

BY AP | September 29, 2020
Courtesy/ Red Willow County Sheriff's Office. Lavetta Langdon.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – A 79-year-old McCook woman accused of killing her husband while he slept has pleaded not guilty. Lavetta Langdon is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in Larry Langdon’s death on Aug. 20 at their McCook home. She enter her pleas Monday in Red Willow County Court. Investigators have said Lavetta Langdon complained about domestic abuse from her husband for years. Court documents say she shot him while he slept after he struck her twice during an argument. She remains jailed on $5 million bond.

