Meals of Hope again serving free lunches to those 60 and over | KRVN Radio

Meals of Hope again serving free lunches to those 60 and over

BY Rae of Hope Foundation | April 4, 2020
The Rae of Hope Foundation served meals to more than 400 people last Sunday. Thanks to some anonymous donations, the Kearney-based organization will again serve free hot meals to those age 60 and over on April 5, 12, 19 and 26 starting at 11 a.m. at 2021 Central Ave. in downtown Kearney. (Courtesy Photo)

KEARNEY – Following a successful first effort, the Rae of Hope Foundation is again teaming with the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and Fanatics Sports Bar to provide free meals each Sunday in April to those age 60 and over.

Thanks to anonymous donations that followed last Sunday’s initial event, the Rae of Hope Foundation will serve Meals of Hope from 11 a.m. until the food runs out this Sunday (April 5). Meals also will be served on April 12, 19 and 26, pending weather and social conditions.

The curbside meals will be at 2021 Central Ave. in Kearney, which is in front of Fanatics.

The next meal includes hot beef, mashed potatoes and gravy with vegetables. The menu will change on future dates. Volunteers will hand out meals in a drive-thru setting. Those wishing to receive a free meal are asked to line their vehicles up facing north on Central Avenue.

“It is almost a certainty that seniors will be asked to isolate even longer,” said Todd Schirmer, Rae of Hope board member. “These meals provide some much-needed positivity and hope, not only among our seniors but our volunteers and board members.”

Last week, the Kearney-based Rae of Hope Foundation served more than 400 meals in 80 minutes. Organizers are prepared to serve at least 500 meals Sunday and moving forward.

Meals of Hope is funded entirely through private donations. It is intended to provide a safe opportunity to enjoy a hot meal for those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“We’ve had great community response to this, and some anonymous donations have come in that will allow us to do this every Sunday in April,” said Todd Schirmer, Rae of Hope board member. “The support is so appreciated, and to be honest very overwhelming.”

All volunteers undergo health checks and wear gloves and protective masks during the event.

Founded in 2017, the mission of McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation is to prevent suicide by fostering awareness, resilience and social change. The community-focused, nonprofit group is committed to breaking down the stigma associated with mental illness and support efforts to promote wellness in all capacities.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
