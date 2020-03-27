Meals of Hope to serve free lunch Sunday to those 60 and over

KEARNEY – McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation is teaming with the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and Fanatics Sports Bar to provide a free hot meal to those age 60 and over.

Meals of Hope is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 2100 Central Ave. in Kearney, which is in front of Fanatics. The meal includes a hot beef sandwich and mashed potatoes and gravy with corn. Volunteers will hand out meals in a drive-thru setting.

The event is funded through an anonymous private donation. It is intended to provide a safe opportunity to enjoy a hot meal for those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“Sunday’s have long been a family day, which often includes family gatherings or a hot meal for lunch,” said Todd Schirmer, Rae of Hope Board member. “With social distancing and societal shutdowns, that has all but stopped.

“Isolation can be very hard and emotionally troublesome for many. We hope that providing a reason to safely get out and enjoy a hot meal will bring a Rae of Hope to some and let them know that they are not forgotten.”

Founded in 2017, the mission of McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation is to prevent suicide by fostering awareness, resilience and social change. The community-focused, nonprofit group is committed to breaking down the stigma associated with mental illness and support efforts to promote wellness in all capacities.