Medicaid Expansion First Week off to a Solid Start

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and the Medicaid and Long-Term Care (MLTC) Division has successfully launched Heritage Health Adult Medicaid Expansion.

As the week draws to a close, numbers for the first six (6) days of Medicaid expansion applications are in. As of Thursday, August 6, DHHS has received 2,692 applications. ­­­­­Over 5,000 phone calls have been answered by Medicaid call centers from Saturday to Thursday. Applications for Medicaid expansion or Heritage Health Adult opened on August 1, 2020.

DHHS teammates throughout the state have been working to determine eligibility of applicants, as well as answering questions and concerns at the call centers. DHHS staff received training on new technology to support the process for newly eligible Nebraskans that are now able to apply for Medicaid.

Karen Heng, Deputy Director of Eligibility Operations, appreciates her team working diligently to make sure that everyone receives the best in customer service. “The Eligibility Operations staff has been doing a terrific job assisting Nebraskans through the Heritage Health Adult application process. ACCESSNebraska Customer Service metrics continue to be met, with the average call wait time under five minutes, said Heng.”

Heritage Health Adult expanded Medicaid to lower income adults of working age (19-64 years old). Lower income means earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level. For a single person, this is an income of approximately $17,000 per year, and for a family of four this is an income of approximately $36,000 per year. It is estimated that 90,000 Nebraskans will be eligible for Medicaid expansion.

All participating Nebraskans receive a robust and comprehensive services package of physical health, behavioral health, and prescription drugs. This is similar to insurance that many Nebraskans receive through their workplace. Nebraskans who are 19-20 years old, pregnant, or medically frail will also receive dental and vision services, in addition to over-the-counter medications.

To apply, individuals can go online to www.ACCESSNEbraska.ne.gov, or call toll free (855) 632-7633; TDD (402) 471-7256, or visit any DHHS office.

Additional information about Medicaid Expansion is available at www.dhhs.ne.gov/ MedicaidExpansion.