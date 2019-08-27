Medicine Valley Schools continue lock in following threat from previous day

School doors were locked and access limited to Medicine Valley Public Schools at Curtis Tuesday due to an online social media threat against particular students and staff members. Superintendent Alan Garey said class sessions were conducted as normal as possible with staff members posted at doors. Some parents opted to take their students home. Garey says a regular school day will be held Wednesday with “lock-in” conditions continuing.

Garey admits that such a threat is not an issue schools typically deal with this early in the school year. He praised the staff and law enforcement response.

The Frontier County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, North Platte Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the source of the threat.