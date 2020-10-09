Melham Medical Center experiencing COVID patient surge

Melham Medical Center would like the community to be aware that it is currently experiencing a surge of patients due to COVID-19 activity. A surge in patients means that patient volumes have reached a level that challenges or exceeds our standard resources and our ability to adjust to the increased activity. Melham Medical Center has moved to its internal red alert level which helps manage internal resources to respond to the situation.

“As many recall the original response to COVID-19 was put in place to not overwhelm the healthcare system. Melham remains available and able to serve patients, however the current increase in positive cases is taxing our present resources and reducing hospital bed availability in the region.” states Veronica Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer at Melham Medical Center.

Melham Medical Center and local providers are asking the community to be increasingly diligent about the personal responsibility of wearing a mask when around others, avoiding social gatherings, washing your hands frequently, and staying home if exposed to someone with COVID-19 or showing any symptoms of illness.