Memorial Day Weekend Kicks-Off “100 Days of Summer”

MAY 22, 2020 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — As Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer travel season, Nebraska State Troopers will be on the road working day and night to keep Nebraska roads safe.

“Troopers have been working diligently throughout the pandemic, and that will continue as traffic is expected to increase during the summer months,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Travel plans may have changed for many people this summer, but for those who hit the road, it’s important to drive safely whether the trip is across the country or just across town.”

Throughout the “100 Days of Summer” campaign, troopers across the state will be conducting traffic enforcement initiatives and providing education on safe driving practices. The campaign runs from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.

“Let’s start the summer with a safe Memorial Day Weekend,” said Colonel Bolduc. “If your Memorial Day celebrations include alcohol, plan ahead and have a sober driver ready.”

NSP will provide updates on specific initiatives as they occur throughout the summer. The public can also follow NSP on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for information on those efforts and other summer travel information.