Memorial service set for Ansley youth

BY KRVN News | November 24, 2020
A Memorial service has been set for one of three people involved in a one-vehicle accident in northwestern Buffalo County on November 17th.   Fourteen-year-old Ely Dehart of Ansley passed away November 19th at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.   The service for Dehart will be held on Friday November 27th at 1:30pm at the Oconto Community Building in Oconto.  The public is encouraged to participate outside the Community Center, a sound system will be in place for the public during the service. Visitation will be Friday, November 27th from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at the Oconto Community Center in Oconto.   Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

 

 

