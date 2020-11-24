Memorial service set for Ansley youth

A Memorial service has been set for one of three people involved in a one-vehicle accident in northwestern Buffalo County on November 17th. Fourteen-year-old Ely Dehart of Ansley passed away November 19th at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. The service for Dehart will be held on Friday November 27th at 1:30pm at the Oconto Community Building in Oconto. The public is encouraged to participate outside the Community Center, a sound system will be in place for the public during the service. Visitation will be Friday, November 27th from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at the Oconto Community Center in Oconto. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.