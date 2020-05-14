Mental evaluation sought for man accused of burning church

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-461577 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 14, 2020
Kearney, Neb. — An attorney for a man accused of setting a fire that destroyed a historic church in south-central Nebraska wants an evaluation to see if his client is mentally fit to stand trial.

The Kearney Hub reports that Omaha attorney James Martin Davis, of Omaha, has asked a judge to order a competency evaluation for 40-year-old Mathew Poehler, of Shelton.

Poehler has pleaded not guilty in Buffalo County District Court to second-degree arson for the Dec. 11 fire that destroyed Zion North Shelton Lutheran Church. The church, which was built in 1912, sat about 10 miles  northwest of Shelton.

