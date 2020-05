Courtesy/Merrick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. 5-19-20

Merrick County — At approximately 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Merrick County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a vehicle/train accident at Highway 30 and 12th Road in Merrick County. Occupants were reported to be in vehicle at the time of the accident. No injuries reported. Central City Fire and Ambulance responded. Merrick County authorities say Stop…Look…Listen. Even if there are no crossing arms. It could save your life!!