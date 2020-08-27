Merriman man held in weekend shooting and assault

The Cherry County Attorney has released information on a weekend shooting in Cherry County. It occurred late Saturday night in Merriman in which a man reportedly shot another man and assaulted a woman. The suspect, 38-year-old Jesse Hare of Merriman fled the scene and was apprehended following a foot pursuit with law enforcement.

Cherry County Attorney Eric Scott says Hare is being held in the Cherry County Jail awaiting arraignment on numerous felony charges.

The shooting victim was airlifted to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff where he remains in stable condition.

The Cherry County Sheriff’s Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the incident.