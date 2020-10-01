Mid-America Business Index Rises in Sept., Falls Slightly for Nebraska

For the fourth straight month, the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index advanced above growth neutral and to its highest level since May 2018.

The September Business Conditions Index increased to 65.1 from August’s 60.0, the highest since May last year and the latest continuous monthly increase above growth neutral since April.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the survey mirrors national manufacturing survey results showing the sector expanding at a solid pace since sinking to a post-2008 recession low in April, even as current output remains well below pre-COVID-19 levels.

However, Goss also said manufacturing supply managers continued to see a significant trend in worker absences. “45.7% reported worker absences, and a big issue this month was shipping difficulties,” said Goss, “63% are reporting shipping difficulties, and these bottle-necks are creating real problems for the ultimate consumers out there.

Nebraska’s overall index dropped by less than a point and a half to 62.9 for Sept., remaining in the range showing economic expansion.