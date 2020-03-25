class="post-template-default single single-post postid-450054 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation sets up COVID-19 Response Fund

BY Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation | March 25, 2020
 Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation has set up a COVID-19 Response Fund to aid local nonprofit organizations in the North Platte area that are providing basic needs to people impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the consequences of the outbreak.
“100% of donations received will be used to help local nonprofits deal with responding to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Eric Seacrest, Executive Director of the Community Foundation.  “The COVID-19 Response Fund is off to a good start thanks to early donors and to funds at the community foundation available for response to this challenging situation.”
Payouts from the COVID-19 Response Fund will provide financial help to nonprofits focusing on providing basic needs, such as food, shelter, healthcare and special needs of at-risk groups of people.
Donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund will be deposited in local banks until paid out to local nonprofits.
Those interested are able to donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund at www.midnebraskafoundation.org or by mailing a check to Mid Nebraska Community Foundation, PO Box 1321, North Platte NE 69103.
For those local nonprofits that are aiding the COVID-19 response, a simple grant application is available at www.midnebraskafoundation.org  Applications for COVID-19  Response Grants will be considered from nonprofits organizations that serve people in the North Platte area, including the Nebraska counties of Custer, Dawson, Frontier, Hayes, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins and Thomas.  Application for grants can be made any time during the COVID-19 outbreak and mailed to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, PO Box 1321, North Platte NE 69103.  Applications received will be considered by the Community Foundation Periodically during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Questions and inquiries about the Covid-19 Response Fund can be directed to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, mncf@midnebfoundation.org or 308-534-3315.
Comments