Mid-Plains Community College Head Rodeo Coach Injured from a Horse Over the Weekend.

Mid-Plains Community College head rodeo coach Garrett Nokes sustained a head injury from a horse after returning to his home after rodeo practice on the evening of January 28.

Nokes was taken to the McCook Community Hospital and then life flighted to Kearney where he underwent surgery to treat his head injury.

Garrett is continuing his recovery in Kearney. He was moved to acute rehab yesterday.

“Garrett is a great ambassador for MPCC and the Rodeo Team,” said President Ryan Purdy. “We ask that everyone continue to keep the Nokes family in their thoughts and prayers during this time.”