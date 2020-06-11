Mid Plains Community College to Offer Class on Autism

The Business and Community Education department at Mid-Plains Community College will offer an Introduction to Autism class beginning June 22. The course will continue every Monday evening, from 6-7:30 p.m. CDT, through July 27.

It is designed for families, daycare providers and educators seeking more information about Autism Spectrum Disorder. It will cover the etiology of autism, diagnosis versus educational evaluation, sensory effects, communication systems, water safety, potty training, visual supports and behavioral strategies.

The course will be taught via distance learning at all MPCC campus locations by nationally certified school psychologist, Tonya Townsend. It can also be offered through alternate delivery methods if requested.

The fee is $90, which covers the cost of course materials including, “The Autistic Brain” book by Temple Grandin, and the book, “101 Games and Activities for Children With Autism, Asperger’s and Sensory Processing Disorders,” by Tara Delaney.

Registration can be done online at bceregister.mpcc.edu or by calling any of the following campus locations.

McCook: (308) 345-8122

North Platte: (308) 535-3678

Imperial: (308) 822-5972

Broken Bow: (308) 872-5259

Valentine: (402) 376-8033

Ogallala: (308) 284-9830