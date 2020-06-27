Midwest Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Celebrates Graduations

The Midwest Nebraska Problem-Solving Court celebrated three graduations in North Platte on June 8, 2020. For the graduates, Craig Zarek, Joseph Miller, and Kylor Miller, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. Presiding Adult Drug Court Judge Michael Piccolo hosted the ceremony. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, the Midwest Nebraska Problem-Solving Court team members participated in a celebration parade to acknowledge each graduate.

Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.