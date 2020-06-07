class="post-template-default single single-post postid-465880 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas after chase

BY Associated Press | June 7, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A Nebraska inmate has been captured in Texas after a police pursuit, authorities say.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports that Brandon Britton was arrested Friday after a 6-mile (9.66 kilometers) pursuit by officers in Franklin County, Texas. He is charged with felony evading arrest and other misdemeanors.

Britton left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln in May.  He and another inmate are accused of discarding their electronic monitoring devices.

Britton is serving a 10-year sentence in Nebraska for first-degree assault, meth charges, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

