class="post-template-default single single-post postid-473224 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Missing Omaha Woman found near McCool Junction Tuesday Evening | KRVN Radio

Missing Omaha Woman found near McCool Junction Tuesday Evening

BY KTMX/KAWL News Staff | July 15, 2020
Home News Regional News
Missing Omaha Woman found near McCool Junction Tuesday Evening
Jadey Jenkins-Photo Courtesy Help Find Jadey Jenkins Facebook page.

YORK COUNTY- Last night Jadey Jenkins of Omaha, was found by law enforcement just west of McCool Junction. The York County Sheriff’s Department says that Jenkins was found in a ditch along Road I, between Roads 4 and 5, at approximately 11:00 PM. More information on the situation will be provided once readily available.

The department received a call last Wednesday morning that a car was parked along I-80, 1.5 miles west of the Bradshaw exit and that possibly a person was sitting alongside the car. Her fiance had told the department she was traveling to Colorado or California where family lived, and she left Omaha around 9:00-9:30 AM on Wednesday. A deputy went to look at the vehicle, it was abandoned.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s department received a call from a local farmer that said he saw a person on foot run into a cornfield 1/2 mile north of the Bradshaw exit on Road H. The farmer could not confirm if the person running was woman or man.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: