Missing Omaha Woman found near McCool Junction Tuesday Evening

YORK COUNTY- Last night Jadey Jenkins of Omaha, was found by law enforcement just west of McCool Junction. The York County Sheriff’s Department says that Jenkins was found in a ditch along Road I, between Roads 4 and 5, at approximately 11:00 PM. More information on the situation will be provided once readily available.

The department received a call last Wednesday morning that a car was parked along I-80, 1.5 miles west of the Bradshaw exit and that possibly a person was sitting alongside the car. Her fiance had told the department she was traveling to Colorado or California where family lived, and she left Omaha around 9:00-9:30 AM on Wednesday. A deputy went to look at the vehicle, it was abandoned.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s department received a call from a local farmer that said he saw a person on foot run into a cornfield 1/2 mile north of the Bradshaw exit on Road H. The farmer could not confirm if the person running was woman or man.