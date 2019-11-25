Missing woman’s body found in Chase County

Imperial, Neb. — On November 21st at approximately 1:30 pm the Chase County Sheriff’s Office received a report from an Imperial Resident that he hadn’t seen or heard from his 22 year old daughter for approximately a week and was concerned for her safety. At that time, the Sheriff’s Office began a Missing Person’s Investigation; multiple people were contacted and interviewed. These were individuals who the Sheriff’s Office believed might have information regarding her whereabouts.

On the evening of November 21st, 2019, several individuals were brought into the Sheriff’s Office for additional questioning. After interviewing these persons, it was determined that one person, a 20 year old female, was the alleged victim of an assault and kidnapping, this expanded Sheriff’s Office Investigation in to the missing person. Another subject (Russell Mann) age 43 of rural Enders was arrested as a result of this investigation for allegedly committing two Counts of Accessory to Kidnapping, both Class IIA Felonies. Mr. Mann is currently incarcerated with a $250,000 10% bond.

As the investigation continued into the disappearance of the 22 year old Chase County resident, information was obtained which led the Sheriff’s Office to believe the missing female may have met with foul play. As soon as this information became available an organized search began in a rural area south of Imperial. This search began on the evening of November 21st.

On November 22nd, around 9:00 AM and after obtaining and executing several search warrants, a more organized search commenced in the rural area of Imperial. The Chase County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Chase County Emergency Management, Nebraska Game and Parks Game Wardens, and a Search and Rescue Team from Torrington Wyoming. This team was able to provide a Cadaver Dog along with a Tracking Dog. The search continued throughout the day but was unsuccessful in locating the missing female.

During the course of the investigation congruent with the search efforts, the Sheriff’s Office developed two suspects. Arrest warrants were obtained for those individuals in relation to several kidnappings and the disappearance of the missing female. It was determined that the suspects could most likely be located in the Fort Collins Colorado area. The Sheriff’s Office requested and was given the expert assistance of the Fort Collins Police Department and their Crimes Against Persons Team and Criminal Impact Team. Both individuals were apprehended in Fort Collins on the afternoon of Saturday November 23rd. A Chase County Deputy was immediately dispatched to Fort Collins to work with detectives in order to interview suspects and develop additional leads.

​The individuals arrested in Fort Collins were (Kevin Scot German) age 24 and (Keonna Nilsa Carter) age 22. Each are charged with 2 counts of; Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Kidnapping, False Imprisonment-1st degree, Terroristic Threats , and Assault-3rd degree. Each are currently being held in Fort Collins on $1,000,000 10% bonds pending extradition to Chase County Nebraska. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

​On the afternoon of Sunday November 24th, the remains of the missing Chase County woman were located by the Chase County Sheriff’s Deputies, Nebraska Game and Parks Officers, and Chase County Emergency Management. The Woman’s remains are currently being recovered with the help and expert assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol and the evidence will be processed by their forensic technicians and investigators. Fort Collins Police Officers also continue to offer their assistance. The family of the deceased woman has been notified and the victim will not be named. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.