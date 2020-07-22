A double murder trial in Nebraska will be rescheduled after the suspect’s sister, who had been sitting in the courtroom, tested positive for COVID-19. Douglas County District Judge Marlon Polk declared a mistrial Monday in the case of Nyir Kuek, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the June 2019 deaths of two men in a Florence-area home. The Omaha World-Herald reports Kuek’s sister was in court Friday during opening statements. She later informed attorneys she had tested positive for COVID-19. Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said the safest action would be to delay the trial. Defense and prosecution attorneys agreed with that recommendation.
Mistrial declared in Nebraska murder trial over coronavirus
