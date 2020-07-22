Mistrial declared in Nebraska murder trial over coronavirus

A double murder trial in Nebraska will be rescheduled after the suspect’s sister, who had been sitting in the courtroom, tested positive for COVID-19. Douglas County District Judge Marlon Polk declared a mistrial Monday in the case of Nyir Kuek, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the June 2019 deaths of two men in a Florence-area home. The Omaha World-Herald reports Kuek’s sister was in court Friday during opening statements. She later informed attorneys she had tested positive for COVID-19. Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said the safest action would be to delay the trial. Defense and prosecution attorneys agreed with that recommendation.