Mobile food distribution in Lexington on Thursday, January 21

Lexington, Neb. — Another drive-up mobile food pantry will take place at St. Ann’s Parish Center in Lexington on Thursday, January 21, beginning at 11 a.m., and continuing until the food is gone. Lexington Community Foundation Executive Director Jackie Berke says it will be a sizeable distribution….

“This week’s distribution is quite large…we were able to obtain some additional products…so we will be distributing 1300 boxes of chicken, 1300 pounds of ground beef, the same with milk and 15 lbs boxes of produce. It is a large distribution…each week we normally serve 600 to 700 households…this should go a long ways.”

The food distribution is being Coordinated by Orthman Manufacturing and the Lexington Community Foundation. The project is supported by funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) from the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.