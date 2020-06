Download flyer here

A free mobile, produce pantry will be held in Holdrege on Friday from 9:30am to 3:30pm at the Phelps County Ag Center. It is open for anyone and no qualifications. Participants are asked to make an appointment however with Leslie at the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska at 308-440-3945.

It will be conducted in drive-up style and the groceries distributed could include fruit, vegetables, meat and pancake mix.