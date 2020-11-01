More cases of virus reported among Nebraska prisons staff

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – More cases of coronavirus are being reported among Nebraska prison system staffers. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release Thursday night that three staff members had tested positive – one each at the Lincoln Correctional Center, the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln and the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York.

That followed news Wednesday that four staff members had tested positive. Those cases were reported at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, the state prison at Tecumseh and Cornhusker State Industries in Lincoln.

The latest cases bring the number of Nebraska prison staffers infected to date to 196.