More details emerge in case involving former Centennial Superintendent

SEWARD COUNTY- More details have emerged in a case against the former Centennial Public Schools Superintendent Tim DeWaard. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, in the affidavit, Deputy Seward County Sheriff Lisa Borges said a teenage boy came forward alleging that innocent conversations on Snapchat turned into meetings in DeWaard’s office with locked doors.

Allegedly the DeWaard had the boy sit on his lap, embraced him, and touched his inner thigh over his clothes. According to Deputy Seward County Sheriff Lisa Borges, the victim felt he had to do this or he would fail out of school. Allegedly the accuser told law enforcement that DeWaard had asked for a topless photo in a call and said he had thoughts of touching the boy inappropriately.

DeWaard is charged with felony child abuse. The charge carries a possible sentence of up to three years in prison if convicted. He is out on a $50,000 bail.

DeWaard was the Superintendent at Centennial sfrom 2007-2020. He was Superintendent at Tri-County Public Schools from 2003 -2007 and held a similar role at Valentine Rural High School from 2000-2003.

DeWaard was Principal at Eustis-Farnam Public Schools from 1992-1995 before becoming Superintendent from 1997-2000. His first role in education was as a math teacher at Plankinton, S.D., from 1986-92.