More Nebraska prison staffers test positive for coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s prison system continues to see more staff members infected with the coronavirus and confirmed cases statewide surpassed 50,000.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in news releases last week that four employees at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln and another at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York have tested positive for COVID-19. With the new cases, a total of 167 state prisons workers have now tested positive for the virus.

A page on the agency’s website dedicated to tracking the virus within the department was last updated Oct. 2 and showed that 231 inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus, while one inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has died from the virus.