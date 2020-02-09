More planes with quarantined China passengers arrive in US

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Hundreds more people evacuated from the virus zone in China are arriving at military bases across the U.S. All passengers will be quarantined for 14 days and monitored for any signs of illness.

Dr. Jennifer McQuiston with the Centers for Disease Control said Friday that fewer than 100 people will stay at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. She says no one on board had shown signs of illness.

The plane arrived from the Wuhan region of China, the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus. The plane left Texas and later landed in Omaha, Nebraska, where passengers will be quarantined at a nearby Nebraska National Guard training base.