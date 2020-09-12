More than $7M in Federal Grants Awarded to Support Nebraska’s Aviation System

September 11, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Last week, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced that the Trump Administration will award Nebraska more than $7 million in federal grants through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These grants are the final awards made to Nebraska this year to support our aviation system.

The Airport Improvement Program is a United States federal grant program that provides funds to public use airports to help improve safety and efficiency and strengthen our nation’s aviation infrastructure. Prior to the September announcement Nebraska airports had received over $18 million in AIP funds.

“Nebraska’s transportation system, our airports and air capabilities greatly impact the economic health and quality of life of the state,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “I want to thank the Trump Administration and the Nebraska Federal Delegation for recognizing the impact and supporting aviation. Not only will this funding provide airports with needed safety improvements it will also fund NDOT’s Aviation System Plan to help us evaluate the aviation needs of the state and help grow Nebraska.”

Ann Richart, Director of Aeronautics, explained “AIP grants are vital to Nebraska airports. This year especially, airports are struggling with revenue shortfalls resulting from COVID-19 and these grants will help support needed improvements. Additionally, this last AIP round includes the final grant, of two, which will fund our State Aviation System Plan. The plan will pave the way for Nebraska’s aviation future by setting measurable goals for the Nebraska aviation system, identifying aviation current needs, and

recognizing future needs. The plan will be developed through public input and expert technical analysis.”

A map of 2020 AIP Grants can be found at https://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/2020_aip_grants/map/.

Nebraska grants awarded this fiscal year.

September 2020 – $7,090,247

Kearney Regional Reconstruct Taxiway $6,921,000

State of Nebraska State System Plan $169,247

July 2020 – $666,666

Hastings Municipal Rehabilitate Equipment Building $166,666

State of Nebraska State System Plan $500,000

June 2020 – $5,287,211

Alliance Municipal Acquire Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Safety Equipment $100,000

Central Nebraska Regional Install Perimeter Fencing not Required by 49 CFR 1542 $2,222,222

State of Nebraska State System Plan $75,000

North Platte Regional Airport Lee Bird Field Acquire Snow Removal Equipment $577,500

Eppley Airfield Improve or Modify Access Road $939,156

W NE Regional/William B Heilig Field Expand Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Building $1,011,111

Wahoo Municipal Reconstruct Runway $362,222