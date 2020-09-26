Morrill Co. Teen Dies in Saturday Morning Two-vehicle Crash

The Nebraska State Patrol says a Morrill County teen died as a result of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision west of Bridgeport Saturday morning.

NSP spokesman Cody Thomas says at approximately 4:45 a.m., troopers and Morrill County deputies responded to the scene nine miles west of Bridgeport on Highway 26.

Thomas says investigators determined a car driven by 17-year-old Joshua Warren, of Bridgeport, was eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck a semi, driven by 47-year-old Gary Gooder, also of Bridgeport.

Warren was ejected from the vehicle and passed away as a result of the crash, and Gooder was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomas says the crash remains under investigation.