Motorcyclist dies in Seward County crash

At approximately 5:55 pm on Wednesday, November 25th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 6 west of 266th road.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on Hwy 6 when it collided with the rear of a 2005 Pontiac G6 that was disabled on the westbound shoulder. The Pontiac G6 was unoccupied at the time of the accident

The driver of the motorcycle and sole occupant, Luke M. Anderson, 20, of Lincoln, NE was pronounced deceased on scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and Mr. Anderson was wearing a helmet.

The crash is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Milford Fire and Rescue responded.