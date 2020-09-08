Motorcyclist dies in Sherman County accident

A motorcyclist has died and a second injured in a three-vehicle Sherman County accident. It occurred about 1.5 miles east of Ashton on Highway 92 around 7:10pm Monday evening. The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the scene and requested the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a westbound tractor pulling a bailer was turning southbound onto a county road. Preliminary investigation shows that two motorcycle riders, also westbound, attempted to pass the tractor on the left as it was turning left. Both motorcycles struck the tractor and bailer and crashed.

One of the motorcycle riders, Ava Bratten, 61, of Ashton, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other motorcycle rider, Matthew Bratten, 54, of Ashton, was transported by life-flight to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where he was listed in critical condition late Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the tractor, a 16-year-old male, was not injured in the crash which remains under investigation.

Also assisting were Ashton and Loup City Fire and Rescue and CHI Health Good Samaritan Air Care.