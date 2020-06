A motorcyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries following an accident early Friday evening about two miles south of Lexington on Highway 283. The motorcycle was traveling southbound when the rider lost control and went off the roadway into a ditch. Lexington Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the rider, 31-year-old Shawn Morain of Eustis, to Lexington Regional Health Center. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.