class="post-template-default single single-post postid-510487 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Mountain lion season ends with four harvested in Pine Ridge | KRVN Radio

Mountain lion season ends with four harvested in Pine Ridge

BY Nebraska Game and Parks Commission | January 25, 2021
Home News Regional News
Mountain lion season ends with four harvested in Pine Ridge

LINCOLN, Neb. – The 2021 mountain lion hunting season in the Pine Ridge closed Jan 24 when the harvest limit of four (three males and one female) was met. Season 1 opened Jan. 2.

The harvest of mountain lions allows the population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderately reducing the population size. This maintains the population density in the Pine Ridge at a similar level to that of other states that allow mountain lion hunting.

For more information about mountain lions in Nebraska, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/mountainlions.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: