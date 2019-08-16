Mow Big Red Giveaway Taking Place Today

The long-awaited “Mow Big Red” give away is happening today. The three finalists are Jenny Potter of York, Brock Melton from Oak, and Sue Wiegert, a resident of Grand Island. We will have a representative from Miller Seed and Supply join us on 104.9 Max Country, KOOL Radio 103.5 FM and 1370 AM during the 5-o’clock hour to help us announce the winner of of the grand prize, a Toro TimeCutter HD Mower courtesy of Miller Seed and Supply. The 2nd place prize is a Green Mountain Grill from Spring Creek Repair, Dorchester, and 3rd place prize is a $500 gift card from Eggers Landscaping in Sutton.