MPCC cancels events in response to coronavirus concerns

Mid-Plains Community College is canceling a number of its upcoming events in an attempt to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to protect its students, staff and the communities that it serves.

Staff are still on campus and will continue to answer phone calls and emails. Whenever possible, prospective students and the public are encouraged to call and schedule an appointment prior to arriving on campus as many needs can be addressed virtually.

The canceled events include:

March 18 – Inter-High Day, North Platte/Imperial Campus expansion groundbreaking, Imperial

March 20 – Associate of Fine Arts artist reception, Keystone Business Center in McCook

March 25 – Expanding Your Horizons conference, North Platte

March 29 – TeamMates Mentoring event – McCook

April 5 – SKD induction ceremony, North Platte

April 8 – American Red Cross blood drive, North Platte

April 9 – Paint-In, McCook/ Registration Days, McCook and North Platte

April 20 – NPCC Honors Convocation/NPCC Athletic Banquet, North Platte

April 20-25 – Medical Laboratory Professionals Week activities, North Platte

April 21 – NPCC Foundation Scholarship Reception, North Platte

April 24 – AFA Exhibition and Thesis Defense Show opening reception, McCook

April 27 – PTK induction ceremony/ MCC Honors Convocation/ MCC Athletic Banquet, all in McCook

All non-credit, on-campus classes have also been canceled. Decisions about commencement ceremonies and other future events will be announced closer to their scheduled times.

Anyone planning to attend an event not on this list is encouraged to contact the hosting campus to determine if the event will continue as planned.

More information about MPCC’s response to coronavirus can be found on the college’s website at mpcc.edu.