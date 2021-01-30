MPCC Career Services introduces podcast

A new podcast is highlighting area businesses and professionals and sharing their tips for success.

Mid-Plains Community College Career Services launched Profession Confession earlier this month. The department plans to release a new podcast every Thursday throughout the academic year on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media accounts.

The hosts for the podcast are Jacob Brandl, MPCC area career coach, and Amy Sabatka, MPCC area career placement coordinator.

“We talk with professionals from area businesses about their career journeys, find out how their businesses contribute to their communities’ success and solicit their advice on navigating tough times,” said Sabatka. “We also focus on different MPCC degree areas each week and ask instructors in those areas to share some insight about their programs.”

The podcast isn’t just about introducing different businesses and programs, though. The hope is that it will provide inspiration.

“It’s about helping others pursue various careers by giving them some guidance from those who have been in their shoes before,” said Brandl.

And, despite its name, Profession Confession isn’t limited to business professionals. It’s also designed for those who simply want to learn more about their communities.

“We have some amazing things happening in our 18-county service area, but not everyone has the time or ability to travel to those areas and share those experiences,” said Sabatka. “Add the pandemic and social distancing into the mix, and that makes interactions even more challenging. This podcast is the solution. It’s a great way for all of our listeners to learn more about the people living and working around them.”