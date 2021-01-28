MPCC makes suicide prevention trainings permanent

Suicide prevention training will become a permanent part of Mid-Plains Community College offerings.

Up to this point, Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) trainings have been conducted with the help of a three-year Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska Fearless Grant.

Dr. Brian Obert, MPCC area dean of student life, said the grant has expired, but there continues to be a need for QPR throughout the college’s service area. As a result, MPCC will take on the cost of running the program.

“We think QPR is important enough that we want to continue to bring it to our communities,” Obert said. “We have trained nearly 400 people in the past three years and are thankful to Blue Cross and Blue Shield for helping us kickstart this project. We will take it from here.”

QPR trainings are designed to teach people how to talk about suicide, identify the signs of suicidal thoughts and feel more comfortable engaging with someone who may be thinking about suicide.

They are free and open to the public.

The next trainings are scheduled for Feb. 18 from noon to 2 p.m. at the MPCC Valentine Campus and from 5:30-7 p.m. at the MPCC Broken Bow campus.

Preregistration is appreciated, but not required. Those interested in registering or receiving more information can contact the MPCC Valentine Campus at (308) 535-3600, the MPCC Broken Bow Campus at (308) 872-5259 or visit bceregister.mpcc.edu.