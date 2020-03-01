MPCC to break ground on Imperial Campus expansion March 13

Mid-Plains Community College will break ground on its Imperial Campus expansion March 13. The public is invited to attend the ceremony from noon to 1 p.m. (MT) at 1324 Broadway St., in Imperial. Refreshments will be provided.

The MPCC Imperial Campus provides the Chase County region with both traditional and non-traditional classes, business and targeted industry trainings and a variety of avocational and recreational courses.

Over the years, a rise in student enrollment coupled with increased partnerships with local businesses and industries has resulted in a need for additional space.

Plans are to construct an approximately 2,500-square-foot addition on the north end of the existing building. Two new classrooms and a multi-purpose room will be added as will new restrooms, a mechanical room and a storage room. The south end of the building will be remodeled to include a simulation lab.

The expansion will provide space for additional enrollment in general education/transfer courses, nursing, CPR and emergency medical services, on-site applied technology courses and numerous other hands-on learning opportunities.

Enhanced workforce training, state-of-the-art mobile training equipment and advancements in distance learning technology will be possible. The community will be able to use the rooms for everything from meetings and business trainings to children’s classes and educational workshops.

The cost of the project, including the addition and a full remodel of the existing structure, is estimated at $1.5 million. In addition to MPCC’s contribution, funding came from the City of Imperial, the Chase County Board of Commissioners, donations from several local businesses and organizations and the William and Ruth Scott Family Foundation, of Omaha.

The goal is to complete the expansion by the summer of 2021.