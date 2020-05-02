MPCC to offer nurse aide/med aide classes online

Nurse aide and medication aide classes will be offered in a hybrid format this summer through Mid-Plains Community College.

The classes, which are typically conducted in a classroom or health care facility setting, have been restructured amid coronavirus concerns. According to Brett Niemeth, nursing support coordinator, students will still learn the same basic information they would receive in a traditional class.

“We are working hard and doing what we can to help to meet the needs of our rural area in health care,” Niemeth said. “Nurse aide is a very hands-on learning class, but we are adapting and making the most out of our unique situation. We are still able to provide the best education to our students and make sure they are adequately prepared for the real world in health care.”

The majority of the nurse aide course will be online with the exception of a 32-hour skills component that will require students to meet on campus once a week. That’s compared to the three to five days per week they would normally be on campus for class.

“During the time on campus, we will be complying with the directed health measure set out by the governor,” said Niemeth. “That means limiting the classes to nine students so that we never have more than 10 people in a classroom at one time. We will also be maintaining social distancing and will clean between every use of equipment to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.”

The instructors will be the same ones that teach the traditional classes. For nurse aide, those are Kathy Fowler, in Broken Bow; Kristin Hoerle, in Ogallala; Becky Schrunk, in Valentine; Andrea Stevens, Candy Carfield and Kelly McCauley, in McCook and Shelly Wills and Gloria Robinson in North Platte. Angie Paisley, in Imperial, will teach a medication aide class.

Nurse aide classes are scheduled from June 1 through July 31 in Broken Bow, May 18-July 17 in Ogallala and June 15 to July 31 in Valentine. There will be two options to choose from in McCook – May 18 through July 6 or June 1 through July 31.

In North Platte, there will be four options: either daytime or evening sessions May 18 through July 6, day labs June 1 through July 17 and evening labs June 15 through July 31.

Medication aide classes are scheduled for June 1 through July 10 in McCook and June 22 to July 31 in both North Platte and Imperial.

Niemeth can be contacted for more information, or to register, at (308) 345-8164 or niemethb@mpcc.edu. Registration can also be done through any MPCC campus and is allowed up until the first day of class. Students are encouraged to register early to ensure they have time to find books prior to the start of class.