MPCC to proceed as planned with fall classes

Mid-Plains Community College is moving ahead with plans to begin the fall semester Aug. 23 as originally scheduled.

The college made the announcement Friday stating that MPCC is working ensure proper safeguards are in place to provide a safe learning environment for students, staff and visitors. MPCC will continue to follow directed health measures outlined by the state pertaining to COVID-19.

Campus facilities will remain closed to the general public until July 15. In the meantime, staff and administrators continue to address needs virtually and over the phone at all campus locations.

Those needing to be on campus are advised to call ahead for an appointment. Once on campus, visitors will be required to fill out a health screening questionnaire and apply a face covering prior to entering the facilities.

More information about the college’s response to coronavirus can be found online at mpcc.edu.