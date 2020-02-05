Multi-Agency Effort Leads to Narcotics Arrests in Kearney

An on-going, joint investigation involving members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force resulted in the service of two search warrants at 6:59 a.m. this morning in Kearney. Search warrants were served simultaneously at 3707 and 3711 Central Ave. by members of the Kearney Police/Buffalo County Emergency Services Team and Task Force Officers.

Officers located narcotics at each location and made five adult arrests for felony possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, two adults were charged with felony child abuse resulting in the removal and safe placement of those children. This is an on-going investigation.

Members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force involved with this operation include the Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, & Hall County Sheriff’s Department.