class="post-template-default single single-post postid-465770 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Multi-County Pursuit Leads to Arrest Thursday | KRVN Radio

Multi-County Pursuit Leads to Arrest Thursday

BY Nebraska State Patrol | June 5, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Multi-County Pursuit Leads to Arrest Thursday

JUNE 5, 2020 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.)  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Minnesota man following a pursuit in north-central Nebraska on Thursday.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., a trooper observed a westbound Chrysler Town and Country van speeding on Highway 91 near Burwell. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

The trooper initiated a pursuit, which followed the vehicle on Highways 11 and 183. During the pursuit, the vehicle continued driving recklessly and reached speeds of more than 110 miles per hour.

As the vehicle approached Sargent on Highway 183, it came to a stop voluntarily. Troopers then took the driver, Terry Schmolke, 33, of Shoreview, Minnesota, into custody.

Schmolke was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and numerous traffic violations. Schmolke was lodged in Valley County Jail.

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: