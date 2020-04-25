class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457478 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Multi-State Pursuit Ends with Arrest in Omaha

BY NSP | April 25, 2020
OMAHA — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed into Nebraska from Iowa early Friday morning.

At approximately 12:20 a.m., NSP was advised that the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a pickup truck that was approaching Nebraska on Interstate 480. After the pursuit crossed into Nebraska from Iowa, Troopers took over the pursuit as the suspect vehicle continued to flee.

The pursuit eventually traveled northbound on Highway 75, where a trooper was able to successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver, Arnold Lane, 45, of Omaha, and passenger, Tiffany Sackett, 33, of Council Bluffs, were immediately taken into custody. Troopers searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine.

Lane and Sackett were both transported to the Nebraska Medical Center. Lane was medically cleared and lodged in Douglas County Corrections for possession of a controlled substance, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, and driving under suspension. Sackett remained at Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Charges for Sackett are pending.

NSP’s portion of the pursuit lasted approximately three minutes.

