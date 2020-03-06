Multiple Arrests in Human Trafficking Investigation

On March 5, 2020, the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, Furnas County Attorney’s Office and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, arrested four men in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation out of Furnas County.

Terry L. Smith, 37, of Oxford, has been charged with Human Trafficking of a Minor and First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Smith’s bond has been set at $500,000.

Bucky J. Weaver, 40, of Oxford, has been charged with First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Weaver’s bond has been set at $500,000.

Jacob E. Kramer, 21, of Oxford, was arrested on the charges of Human Trafficking of a Minor and First Degree Sexual Assault. Jacob Kramer’s bond has been set at $500,000.

Joseph H. Baumbach, 59, of McCook, was arrested on the charges of Manufacturing Child Pornography and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Baumbach’s bond has been set at $100,000.

In February, Carl Kramer, 49, of Oxford, was charged with three counts of Human Trafficking of a Minor. Carl Kramer’s request for bond has been denied.

Dylan Brooks, 24, of Omaha, was also charged in February of two counts of Human Trafficking of a Minor, two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault, and two counts of Manufacturing of Child Pornography. Brooks’ bond has been set at $3,000,000.

In January, William Quinn, 55, of Oxford, was charged with Human Trafficking of a Minor, First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, First Degree Sexual Assault, Child Abuse, and Debauching a Minor. Quinn’s request for bond was denied.

If citizens have additional information concerning this matter, please contact the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office at 402-471-9651 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8050.