Multiple communities respond to grass fire near Oconto

PRESSEY— A grass fire at the Pressey Wildlife Management Area on Tuesday, December 8 required a multitude of help to put out the blaze.

Gavin Higgins of KCIN & KBBN Radio reports that at approximately, 2:30 PM crews from the Oconto Fire Department were dispatched to a grass fire on the east side of Highway 21 near the Pressey WMA Shooting Range. The fire spread to the west moving down into a canyon and burning up to a small pond. The quick response of area fire crews resulted in the flames being mostly extinguished around 4 PM, with some crews remaining on scene to clean up hot spots.

Fire departments from Ansley, Broken Bow, Callaway, Lexington, Mason City, and Oconto responded to the scene as did the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Broken Bow EMS. An Arrow Aviation spray plane also provided aerial support and dumped water on the flames.

Approximately 175 acres were burned.