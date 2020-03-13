Multiple fire departments battle Custer County rangeland fire

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-447124 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Bob Brogan | March 13, 2020
Courtesy photo from LaDonna Brock.

Custer County — Fire departments from Lexington, Cozad and Gothenburg assisted Custer County fire departments Thursday with a large rangeland fire south of Arnold along Highway 47. Callaway fire units were the first to respond around 2 p.m. The fire burned into the evening. No word on how many acres burned.

