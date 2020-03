Lodgepole, Neb. — Multiple fire departments battled a range fire north of Lodgepole Wednesday afternoon.

The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters were paged around 2 p.m. MT for a grass fire. Portions of Highway 30 were blocked for a time.

I-80 remained open. As of 6 p.m., the fire was contained and the sheriff’s office reopened Highway 30. There’s been no word on how many acres burned.