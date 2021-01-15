Multiple Fires Fought in the Central Nebraska Area; Cozad, Eddyville, Brady

The Cozad Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday afternoon on roads 763 and 427 northeast of Cozad at 3:26pm.

Due to high winds, according to Fire Chief Jason Schneider, a powerline fell down and arched against a tin object igniting the fire.

One out building was a total loss due to the fire.

Cozad Volunteer Fire Department responded with 14 members, two pumper trucks, two grass rigs and one tender truck. The fire was controlled by 7pm that evening.

Two fires broke out this week Southwest of Eddyville on Smokey Hill Rd.

Approximately 1.5 miles south and 1/4 mile west, a landowner was burning a pile of trees. At about 7:30pm Tuesday, the trees reignited.

At 3:30pm on Thursday, the pile wasn’t buried enough according to Eddyville Fire Chief Chuck Stryker, and the high winds reignited the fire a second time.

Eddyville Volunteer Fire was able to contain the fire where the trees were located, down in a creek, preventing it from spreading any further.

No structures or substantial amount of ground was damaged in the fire.

At approximately 12:30am this Friday the Brady Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire on East Antelope Road and East County Line Road, North of Brady.

According Brady Fire Chief Mike Gruber the fire burned a cornstalk field, damaging tires on an irrigation pivot as well as some alfalfa bales.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.