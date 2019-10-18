Multiple Incidents Close I-80 in Lincoln County Overnight

North Platte, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to multiple incidents overnight on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County, including a fatality crash involving a pedestrian.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. CT Thursday, troopers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 80 near Brady at mile marker 199. Troopers found that an eastbound cattle-hauler had rolled and was in the median. Much of the cattle were loose and some had been killed in the crash.

The driver, Leonard Landers, 58, of Loup City, was transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Several troopers, along with deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, assisted local ranchers in herding the cattle off the roadway. 110 head of cattle were in the trailer at the time of the crash. Sixteen of those were killed in the crash. I-80 was closed from approximately three hours during the incident.

Later, at approximately 3:10 a.m. CT Friday, troopers responded to a report of a semi in the median of Interstate 80 near Sutherland at mile marker 153. Upon arriving on scene, the semi driver, Narinder Singh, 28, of California, reported that his vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian had been walking in the center of the eastbound right lane. An eastbound semi swerved in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian, but struck the man and rolled into the median. The pedestrian, Keith Burgess, 56, of Florida, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Troopers found Burgess’s vehicle approximately one mile west of the crash scene. The vehicle was out of fuel and had a dead battery. The crash remains under investigation.