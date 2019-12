Shelton, Neb. — Shelton Firefighters were called to Zion Lutheran Church early this morning for a structure fire. Witnesses stated that they saw orange flames. Gibbon and Wood River were paged for mutual aid.

A Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Deputy tweeted that the fire could be seen from 7 miles away and that the church was fully engulfed.

The deputy arrived at the scene and tweeted that the church is a total loss.